Hockey match organizes to mark Defence Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration Hyderabad in collaboration with Pakistan Army has organized a hockey match in the Public school, Latifabad, to mark the Defence Day.

The Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Imtiaz Ali Shah, Commissioner Abbas Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and others attended the event.

In this regard, Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) had ensured cleanliness of the roads and the venue.

The corporation also deployed 2 fire tenders at the venue.