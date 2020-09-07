UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hockey Match Organizes To Mark Defence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Hockey match organizes to mark Defence Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration Hyderabad in collaboration with Pakistan Army has organized a hockey match in the Public school, Latifabad, to mark the Defence Day.

The Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Imtiaz Ali Shah, Commissioner Abbas Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and others attended the event.

In this regard, Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) had ensured cleanliness of the roads and the venue.

The corporation also deployed 2 fire tenders at the venue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Fire Army Sports Hyderabad Imtiaz Ali Event Defence Day

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

2 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

3 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.