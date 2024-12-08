Hockey players receive triumphant welcome

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Three young hockey players from Sargodha, who brought immense pride to Pakistan by qualifying for the Junior World Cup, were given a rousing welcome upon their return to their hometown on Sunday.

Hamza Fayyaz, Rana Waleed, and Basharat Ali were received amid cheers and applause from thousands of enthusiastic supporters.

District sports Officer Saima Manzoor and Secretary District Hockey Association Chaudhry Fiyyaz Ahmed Hanjra, commended the players for their outstanding performance.

Saima Manzoor expressed her pride in the athletes, stating, "They are not only an honor for Sargodha but for all of Pakistan. Their qualification for the Junior World Cup is a testament to hard work and dedication."

Fiyyaz Hanjra stressed the importance of supporting hockey players and called upon the government to provide more resources for the sport. "We hope that the government will follow the example set for cricket and provide the necessary support to our hockey players so that Pakistan can regain its lost glory in this sport," he said.