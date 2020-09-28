Hockey stadium to be built at KMC Sport Complex

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Monday said that international-standard hockey stadium at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Sport Complex would be completed within three months.

Shallwani while visiting KMC Sport Complex at Kashmir Road, said that hockey and football teams comprising of KMC employees would be formed.

Marathon, swimming championship and others would be also be held in Karachi soon, Shalwani said.

Senior Director Coordination Culture and Sports Syed Khursheed Shah, Director Sports Complex Kanwar Ayub and others were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that we all have to strive to once again to make Karachi known for culture, sports and civilization.

He said that sports activities in Sindh have almost been vanished and playgrounds depict deserted look.

He said that youths were not seen playing in the ground that's the main reason why we are not producing talented sportsmen.

"In the past Karachi produced many cricketers, footballers' players of squash, badminton, table tennis and swimming champions who had won many games for Pakistan," he added.

Shallwani said that 80 per cent of construction works for hockey stadium have been completed at Sports Complex Kashmir Road. After completion it would be one of the most beautiful stadiums and the citizens would be able to take watch exiting hockey matches, he said.

"The 40-acre Sports Complex should be the center of sports activities in Karachi as it has every possible facility but despite that youths of the city are not taking full advantage of these facilities," he said.

The administrator directed that five tennis courts in the complex should be renovated as well sheds be installed at the women park.

He also directed that trainer should be appointed for teaching children and youth skating, adding that walking area should also be renovated.

He said that swimming pool in the Sports Complex is the biggest public sector pool in Karachi, directing that separate championships for men, women and children should be arranged there.

"Sports is healthy activity and very essential for physical and mental fitness as those people play sports are always ready to face any challenge in their life," he added.

The administrator said football is the most popular game in the world and the people earn billions of Dollars from it but unfortunately it is less popular in Pakistan. Teams of cricket, football and other sports would be seen playing soon.

He directed Sports Complex Director to make a environment so that the people could come with their families.