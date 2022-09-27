UrduPoint.com

Hockey Stadium To Be Built In BZU

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Hockey stadium to be built in BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC), under the Prime Minister Youth Programme, awarded a project of establishing a hockey stadium in Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU).

BZU Project Director Prof Farhan Mir, told this news agency on Tuesday that the stadium, initially having a seating capacity of 150 persons, would be constructed within one and a half years with a sum of Rs 164 million.

The project is part of the PM Youth Programme and Talent Hunt drive, an HEC initiative for varsities, he said and added that they would try their level best to get the project completed by next year within the tenure of VC Dr Kundi, who made special efforts to obtain it.

The stadium will be constructed in three phases wherein a pavilion will be built in the first phase while Astro Turf will be laid down in the second phase.

In the third phase, a resource centre for the training of players would be established in the stadium, Farhan said.

He maintained that talent hunt league was a great opportunity to search out young sportsmen from across the country.

BZU would also host squash talent hunt league final in December under the programme, the project director noted.

As many as 13 centres and stadiums for different games would be built under the PM Youth Programme, he concluded.

The project's groundbreaking ceremony was held on Sept 26. HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed was the chief guest at the ceremony which was attended among others by BZU VC Dr Mansoor Kundi, Gomal University VC Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, Jamshoro University VC Dr Niaz, Khushal Khan Khatak University VC Dr Johar Ali, DSO Rana Nadeem Anjum, BZU Director sports Tars Mohiuddin, Director Sports (Female) Abida Khan, Secretary District Hockey Association Kamran Sharif, Captain Multan Hockey Team Safeer Hussain Shah, Director P&D Farooq, Project Director Civil Engineering Dr Tanvir Ahmed and University Engineer Muhammad Asghar.

