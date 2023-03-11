Hockey Structure Fitness awareness session to start on March 13

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary District Hockey Association Nawabshah, Syed Hassan Askari, in an announcement for male and female hockey players, said the Hockey Structure Fitness awareness session is being organized at Askari Hockey Stadium Nawabshah from March 13 to 15, 2023.

The awareness session would be specially participated by a renowned international hockey player, Adnan Ashraf.

The Secretary Hockey Association has invited young male and female hockey players to get registered for taking maximum benefit from the awareness session.