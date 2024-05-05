Hockey team performance reflects selection on merit; Rana Mashhood

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth’s Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Sunday said that the consistently excellent performance of the national hockey team in the Azlan Shah Cup was a testament to the selection on merit.

In a statement, the Chairman PMYP said that with the timely attention of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the issue of hockey team selection had been resolved on merit.

The hockey team had played an impressive game against South Korea per the nation's expectations, the Chairman PMYP added.

He urged the people to encourage hockey players to bring back the lost glory of the national game on the international level.

