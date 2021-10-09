HoD of Psychiatry of SMBBMU Larkana holds a press conference on World Mental Health Day

UrduPoint.com

Head of the Department of Psychiatry of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University(SMBBMU) Larkana Professor Dr. Rehmat Ali Wagan held a Press Conference at Larkana Press Club, on Saturday, said that the World Mental Health Day will be observed every year on October 10th

He said that this the theme of this year's World Mental Health Day is " Mental Health in an Unequal World." Professor Rehmatullah Wagan said that there are different aspects of human health and there was a clear difference between mind and brain, mind is a factory and when man thinks more, mind was affected, more diseases in the world are due to deterioration of mental balance.

He said that in our population of 220 million, there are a lot of drug addicts and the use of mobile phones has also become an addiction, the excessive use of which is affecting the mind.

He said that mental illness, high blood pressure, and late arrival of a diabetic patient to the doctor add to the problems.

Professor Wagan said mental problems had increased from 10 percent to 15 percent in the population in the past decade.

He said that a large number of people needed health care, but they were reluctant to consult mental health doctors.

He said the stresses of modern life had dramatically increased mental health related issues. He said mentally sick people were subjected to serious human rights abuses in most countries.

He said clinics providing mental health care should be set up to reduce the burden of hospitals.

Dr. Sarfraz Wagon said that social and economic pressures were making people mentally sick and the only way to save oneself from the illness was to lead a moderate life.

He also said that there were many factors contributed to high rates of mental health problems in Pakistan.

He said inter-family marriages, high rates of birth injuries, economic decline, growing unemployment and rapidly changing cultural and social values were some of the causes.

He said that nowadays medicine has become so common that it seems that everyone is taking medicine but depression patients need to pay more attention and as depression progresses, delusions arise and frustration also increases. The patient has suicidal thoughts, he added and further said that it was better in such a situation that diseases can be prevented by controlling the thoughts.

Dr. Sarfraz said that, "Some people in our country are more prone to depression and some people are more prone to depression due to job loss or domestic problems," he said.

He further said that nowadays youngsters are addicted to Charas and Bhang and soon they get mentally ill and repeated use of drugs weakens the mind and this is called intoxication. Out of 100 people, 5% have become mentally ill and in order to eradicate this disease, we have to get rid of bad thoughts from our minds.

