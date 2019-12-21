Hoffenheim comes from behind to beat Borrussia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) Hoffenheim came from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga as England's Jadon Sancho failed to score for the first time in eight games.Mario Gotze scored the opening goal for Dortmund, squeezing a shot over the line from Achraf Hakimi's pull-back.

Dortmund should have sealed the game but substitute Sargis Adamyan equalised after Jurgen Locadia's shot was saved.Andrej Kramaric headed a late winner from Adamyan's cross, confirmed after a long video assistant referee delay.Dortmund forward Sancho, 19, missed out on the chance to break the record for Bundesliga goals scored in a Calendar year by a teenager.His haul of 15 is level with Horst Koppel for Stuttgart in 1967 and Olaf Thon for Schalke in 1985.

Victory took Hoffenheim up to sixth in the table, three points behind Dortmund.