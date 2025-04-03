Holding camp established at Landikotal to facilitate departures

The District Administration of Khyber has set up a well-equipped holding camp at Landikotal's Hamza Baba shrine on Thursday to oversee the return of ACC card holders and illegal foreigners (IFs) residing across the country

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The District Administration of Khyber has set up a well-equipped holding camp at Landikotal's Hamza Baba shrine on Thursday to oversee the return of ACC card holders and illegal foreigners (IFs) residing across the country.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) & TAs Abid Majeed, along with Director General PDMA Asfandiyar Khattak and Deputy Commissioner Khyber Capt (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, visited the facility to review the arrangements. They were accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) and representatives from PDMA, FIA, NADRA, and other relevant departments.

During the visit, the Additional Chief Secretary inspected the deployment of health department staff, including Rescue 1122, and assessed the overall procedures designed to ensure a smooth transition for returning families.

Deputy Commissioner provided a detailed briefing on the services available at the camp.

The repatriation process, which had been voluntary until March 31, 2025, will now see ACC card holders and IFs registered at the Landikotal holding camp before their departure to Afghanistan via the Torkham border.

Officers from the District Administration, PDMA, NADRA, FIA, and law enforcement agencies will be stationed at the camp to oversee operations and ensure a structured departure process.

All necessary arrangements for the return of ACC card holders and IFs have been finalized, ensuring a dignified and organized repatriation process through the Torkham border.