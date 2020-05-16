Holding free, fair election in GB is our prime responsibility, Governor GB

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Maqpoon said that an example would be set up for coming generation by conducting a free and fair election in GB under caretaker government

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Maqpoon said that an example would be set up for coming generation by conducting a free and fair election in GB under caretaker government.

While talking to media on Saturday, he said that Federal government as well as governor office GB had not interfered in the legal matters of PML-N provincial government, rather than supported in public interest.

Governor said that incumbent PTI-led federal government always supported provincial government in financial matters to tackle the issue of general masses.

He added that i appreciated the role of PTI government in fight against Covid-19 in GB.

He said that holding of free and fair election was our prime responsibility.

He appealed to the people of GB for following the SOPs during lockdown against Covid-19.