Holding Free, Fair, Transparent Elections In AJK Govt's Top Priority: Sadaqat Abbasi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Sunday said it was foremost priority of the present government to conduct the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) polls in free, fair and transparent environment.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed the hope that the PTI would clinch thumping majority in the forthcoming elections in the AJK.

He said the PTI had already defeated both Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Gilgit-Baltistan general elections.

Criticizing PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, he said she was no more credible as there was contradiction in her words and actions.

He said Maryam Nawaz had damaged the party for her personal gains.

More Stories From Pakistan

