Holding G20 Summit In India Or Any Where In IIoJK Amounts To Whitewash Modi Government's Crimes: Wani

Published March 04, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Veteran Kashmiri rights activist and Chairman KIIR Altaf Hussain Wani has said that holding of G-20 summit in India or anywhere in Indian Illegally Held occupied Jammu Kashmir would be tantamount to whitewashing the Indian government's crimes it has been contributing against humanity within and outside the held territory

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the KIIR chief while referring to rising tides of communalism, intolerance and xenophobia within the Indian society said that the G-20 countries should not turn a blind eye towards the woeful plight of Kashmiris who were facing the heavy brunt of Modi government's double-edged onslaught since the past several years.

Urging G-20 countries not to sacrifice human rights on economic interests, Mr.

Wani said that under the given circumstances holding of G-20 summit in India or any meeting in Indian Illegally Held Occupied Kashmir was tantamount to whitewashing the crimes, the BJP government had committed against the Kashmiris and minorities in India.

Referring to India's abuse to human rights, the KIIR chairman said, "Indian is the worst violator of International human rights standards." Wani said that before embarking to New Delhi G-20, leaders should come out clean and publicly condemn the Indian government for its poor human rights track record and discriminatory policies.

He said that the G-20 countries' silence on the issue of Kashmir would embolden the Hindu supremacist regime led by Modi to continue its brute repression in the occupied Kashmir and aggression against minorities in India.

