Holding LG elections, remarkable achievement of PTI government: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Gandapur Tuesday said that holding transparent and impartial local bodies' elections in 17 districts and merged districts was remarkable achievement of PTI led government.

He was talking to various delegations and local journalists at his residence in Dera Ismail Khan. The Minister said that PTI led KP government has the credit for holding the local bodies elections in an impartial way.

"It is a sign of opposition parties' lack of interest in local government system that elections are being avoided in Sindh despite repeated orders of the apex Court", he maintained.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan have been very serious about devolution of powers and added that provincial government not only fulfilled its promise of local bodies' elections but also introduced certain essential and fundamental reforms.

"We will now carry out the task of holding local bodies elections in all the other districts of the province as soon as possible", he said.

He also rejected opposition's claim regarding defeat of PTI in local bodies' elections and clarified that local government elections are contested on basis of regional issues, community, families and personal influence and results do not affect the popularity of any party or national and provincial level elections.

Responding to a question, the provincial minister said that rumors of rigging alleged by opposition parties were baseless. He said that we want continuation of democracy in the country and maintained that KP government has made favorable political environment and best arrangements for the elections.

"Victory would be the destiny of PTI in next general elections and we would start a new era of national politics by forming strong governments in the centre and provinces with a huge majority", he said.