UrduPoint.com

Holding Literary Events To Bring People Of Pakistan, Afghanistan Closer: Barrister Saif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Holding literary events to bring people of Pakistan, Afghanistan closer: Barrister Saif

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that participation of Pakistani and Afghan poets in literary events would strengthen relations between two neighbouring countries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that participation of Pakistani and Afghan poets in literary events would strengthen relations between two neighbouring countries.

He was the chief guest in inaugurating ceremony of a poetry session in Pakistan Television that was attended by poets from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He appreciated the participation of Afghan poets in the session and said that such events would further bring people of two countries closer.

He said that participation of literary circles would also promote brotherhood, mutual respect and unity among people of both countries.

He said that both countries share the same culture and traditional values and added that people of Pakistan has always treated Afghans with respect and love.

Barrister Saif also reiterated to make efforts for holding such events in future.

The event among others was attended by Abasin Yousafzai, students and literary figures of provincial metropolis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same Muhammad Ali Event From Share Unity Foods Limited PTV Love

Recent Stories

Cause of China jet crash still unknown, as hunt fo ..

Cause of China jet crash still unknown, as hunt for black boxes continues

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges people to save water in a messa ..

Commissioner urges people to save water in a message on Water Day

4 minutes ago
 Gazprom to Develop Corporate Climate Strategy for ..

Gazprom to Develop Corporate Climate Strategy for Period Up to 2050

4 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 SABS Art University organizes 16th Degree show

SABS Art University organizes 16th Degree show

4 minutes ago
 Over 1.3 mln people fully vaccinated against COVID ..

Over 1.3 mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>