Holding literary events to bring people of Pakistan, Afghanistan closer: Barrister Saif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that participation of Pakistani and Afghan poets in literary events would strengthen relations between two neighbouring countries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that participation of Pakistani and Afghan poets in literary events would strengthen relations between two neighbouring countries.

He was the chief guest in inaugurating ceremony of a poetry session in Pakistan Television that was attended by poets from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He appreciated the participation of Afghan poets in the session and said that such events would further bring people of two countries closer.

He said that participation of literary circles would also promote brotherhood, mutual respect and unity among people of both countries.

He said that both countries share the same culture and traditional values and added that people of Pakistan has always treated Afghans with respect and love.

Barrister Saif also reiterated to make efforts for holding such events in future.

The event among others was attended by Abasin Yousafzai, students and literary figures of provincial metropolis.