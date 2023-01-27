Holding of election falls under ECP: Governor KP

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has said that care-taker cabinet was working to dispose off its responsibilities and holding of elections is the ambit of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has said that care-taker cabinet was working to dispose off its responsibilities and holding of elections is the ambit of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to media here Friday, the KP Governor said that elections would be held by the Election Commission keeping in view the reports of concerned departments.

He said that holding of elections in a fair and impartial way would positively impact security situation besides addressing economic problems.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that those who refused conciliation in past were now resorting for agitation and demanding for holding of elections, adding that these elements were needing political orientation.

He said that the people of the country were with the state and the elements that had waged war of unjustified allegation would soon meet their logical end.