Holding of LG elections are expected held with in few months in KP: Akbar Ayub

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Tuesday directed Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf workers to start preparations for forthcoming local government elections.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PTI local leadership from district Haripur.

The minister said that local government elections were expected to be held in the province in coming month and advised them for preparation to win the elections.

Akbar Ayub Khan stated that our workers would visit to the voters homes and tell them with pride about the developmental projects those had been started and completed in district Haripur. "We don't believe in promises only we believe in performance and serving the masses, adding he said.

While talking about mega projects that had been initiated in Haripur the minister said that gravity water supply scheme worth 3.5 billion rupees, digital city worth 1.5 billion rupees, medical and dental college feasibility and other developmental schemes worth billions of rupees would change the fate of people of the district.

He disclosed that we would establish a community center and ladies park on Union council level in district Haripur, which would provide an opportunity to our youth for entertainment.

Talking about road projects in the district Haripur Akbar Ayub Khan said that Ayub Khan bypass has been completed up to 70 percent and it would be completed soon while Hattar road was also near to completion that would reduce the distance between Haripur and Islamabad and would also help reducing the traffic congestion in the city.

He said that the workers should aware of the masses of the initiatives of the PTI government we had changed the district Haripur and started many mega projects and this year 20 Primary and middle schools would be upgraded in the district.

The minister disclosed KP government has allocated 5 billion rupees for the solarization of Masajids in the province, to facilitate masses we would include more diseases for treatment in Health Card. Akbar Ayub said that he is well aware of the issues of Haripur and would resolve all of them on priority.