Open Menu

Holding Of Peaceful Muharram In Kurram Finalizes: DC Khurram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Holding of peaceful Muharram in Kurram finalizes: DC Khurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The eternal sacrifices of the security forces and common people for maintaining lasting peace in the entire country including Kurram district are crystal clear and the whole nation recognizes their sacrifices.

All our institutions are constantly fighting for the establishment of durable peace. During Muharram the unity of the tribe for peace is commendable.

These views were expressed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 9 Division Kohat Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti while addressing the Tribal Jirga held in connection with Muharam ul Haram at Sadda Jirga Hall in Kurram District.

On this occasion, Commander 73 Brigade Brigadier Shahzad Azim, Deputy Commissioner Karam Javedullah Mehsud, DPO Kurram Nisar Ahmed Khan, Wing Commander 113 Wing Colonel Sohail and concerned Assistant Commissioners were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram said that arrangements have been finalized for peaceful holding of Muharram and all the stakeholders have been taken into confidence in this regard.

GOC in his address said that all the institutions including the security forces are actively working against the miscreants and are trying to establish peace in the area. He specially mentioned the exemplary cooperation of the tribal of Kurram district for the establishment of peace.

He while describing the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala as an excellent example for the Islamic Ummah said that we should also have to fight evil together in the same spirit and avoid any action that harms peace.

GOC categorically said that the miscreants wherever they are, will sternly be dealt indiscriminately with iron hands.

On this occasion, the tribal elders also expressed their views in detail and assured their full cooperation for the peaceful conduct of Muharram. Meanwhile, a special session was also held with the local youth and students where they openly expressed their view point.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Jirga Karbala Kohat Same All GOC (Pak) Limited. Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network ..

Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore ..

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X

51 minutes ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consult ..

SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..

1 hour ago
 Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize ..

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champio ..

Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance ..

France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

4 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan