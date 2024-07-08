Holding Of Peaceful Muharram In Kurram Finalizes: DC Khurram
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The eternal sacrifices of the security forces and common people for maintaining lasting peace in the entire country including Kurram district are crystal clear and the whole nation recognizes their sacrifices.
All our institutions are constantly fighting for the establishment of durable peace. During Muharram the unity of the tribe for peace is commendable.
These views were expressed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 9 Division Kohat Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti while addressing the Tribal Jirga held in connection with Muharam ul Haram at Sadda Jirga Hall in Kurram District.
On this occasion, Commander 73 Brigade Brigadier Shahzad Azim, Deputy Commissioner Karam Javedullah Mehsud, DPO Kurram Nisar Ahmed Khan, Wing Commander 113 Wing Colonel Sohail and concerned Assistant Commissioners were also present.
Deputy Commissioner Kurram said that arrangements have been finalized for peaceful holding of Muharram and all the stakeholders have been taken into confidence in this regard.
GOC in his address said that all the institutions including the security forces are actively working against the miscreants and are trying to establish peace in the area. He specially mentioned the exemplary cooperation of the tribal of Kurram district for the establishment of peace.
He while describing the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala as an excellent example for the Islamic Ummah said that we should also have to fight evil together in the same spirit and avoid any action that harms peace.
GOC categorically said that the miscreants wherever they are, will sternly be dealt indiscriminately with iron hands.
On this occasion, the tribal elders also expressed their views in detail and assured their full cooperation for the peaceful conduct of Muharram. Meanwhile, a special session was also held with the local youth and students where they openly expressed their view point.
Recent Stories
Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ombudsman Bahawalpur Office to inspect railways3 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Bannu ensures peaceful Muharram observance10 seconds ago
-
Work on flyover reviewed10 minutes ago
-
USAID, Pakistani institutions to enhance student support office at universities10 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city10 minutes ago
-
FIA briefs Interior Minister on overbilling for protected users20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 183 emergencies last week30 minutes ago
-
ICT admin plans to celebrate Independence Day with significant events30 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews processions' routes40 minutes ago
-
One killed, 3 injured in Karachi traffic accident40 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted50 minutes ago
-
AIOU to provide free education facilities to students of Balochistan, GB, FATA60 minutes ago