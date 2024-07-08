Holding of peaceful Muharram in Kurram finalizes: DC Khurram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The eternal sacrifices of the security forces and common people for maintaining lasting peace in the entire country including Kurram district are crystal clear and the whole nation recognizes their sacrifices.

All our institutions are constantly fighting for the establishment of durable peace. During Muharram the unity of the tribe for peace is commendable.

These views were expressed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 9 Division Kohat Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti while addressing the Tribal Jirga held in connection with Muharam ul Haram at Sadda Jirga Hall in Kurram District.

On this occasion, Commander 73 Brigade Brigadier Shahzad Azim, Deputy Commissioner Karam Javedullah Mehsud, DPO Kurram Nisar Ahmed Khan, Wing Commander 113 Wing Colonel Sohail and concerned Assistant Commissioners were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram said that arrangements have been finalized for peaceful holding of Muharram and all the stakeholders have been taken into confidence in this regard.

GOC in his address said that all the institutions including the security forces are actively working against the miscreants and are trying to establish peace in the area. He specially mentioned the exemplary cooperation of the tribal of Kurram district for the establishment of peace.

He while describing the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala as an excellent example for the Islamic Ummah said that we should also have to fight evil together in the same spirit and avoid any action that harms peace.

GOC categorically said that the miscreants wherever they are, will sternly be dealt indiscriminately with iron hands.

On this occasion, the tribal elders also expressed their views in detail and assured their full cooperation for the peaceful conduct of Muharram. Meanwhile, a special session was also held with the local youth and students where they openly expressed their view point.