Holding Of SCO Summit Reflects Govt Best Policies: Irfan Siddiqui
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 09:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan Ahmad Siddiqui on Thursday said that the successful holding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) 2024 summit in Pakistan would prove fruitful and result-oriented.
Taking to the floor, Senator Irfan said that the positive indicators show the remarkable achievements of the present government in every sector and that the country is moving in the right direction.
He added that Pakistan's position at the global level had been strengthened and a 2 billion Dollar investment from Saudia Arabia, visits of Malaysian, Chinese and other Prime Ministers and holding of the SCO summit reflected the best policies of the govt that the country was advancing towards the path of development.
Ifran hailed the decision of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf over the cancellation of the protest on the occasion of the SCO summit and urged all the political parties to join hands for Pakistan's prosperity.
