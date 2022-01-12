UrduPoint.com

Holding Open Courts Vital To Promote Friendly Policing; Says IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Holding open courts vital to promote friendly policing; says IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday emphasized the need to hold open courts to promote friendly policing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday emphasized the need to hold open courts to promote friendly policing.

He expressed the remarks while listening public complaints during khuli kacheri (open court) here and directed the officials to resolve public complaints on priority.

The IGP strictly directed all zonal officers to take immediate and strict action against land grabbers. "No one will be allowed to grab property of any citizen" he added.

The police chief said that it was our prime responsibility to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and resolve their problems on priority.

He said citizens at `Open Court' should be behaved in a respectful manner and their trust on police department to be won through resolving their issues.

He said that interaction with people also ensured accountability of the policemen and they should address public complaints on merit by considering them their own issues.

He said positive image of policemen should be ensured before them through unbiased approach towards anyone.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police All Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

German Interior Ministry Says Discusses Situation ..

German Interior Ministry Says Discusses Situation With Telegram, Not Measures to ..

1 minute ago
 Five held with narcotics

Five held with narcotics

1 minute ago
 Free poultry training course to begin on Jan 17

Free poultry training course to begin on Jan 17

2 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

2 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 1 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 12 Jan 2022

2 minutes ago
 Students Olympic Games 2022 from Jan 15 at Karachi ..

Students Olympic Games 2022 from Jan 15 at Karachi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.