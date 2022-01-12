Holding open courts vital to promote friendly policing; says IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday emphasized the need to hold open courts to promote friendly policing

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday emphasized the need to hold open courts to promote friendly policing.

He expressed the remarks while listening public complaints during khuli kacheri (open court) here and directed the officials to resolve public complaints on priority.

The IGP strictly directed all zonal officers to take immediate and strict action against land grabbers. "No one will be allowed to grab property of any citizen" he added.

The police chief said that it was our prime responsibility to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and resolve their problems on priority.

He said citizens at `Open Court' should be behaved in a respectful manner and their trust on police department to be won through resolving their issues.

He said that interaction with people also ensured accountability of the policemen and they should address public complaints on merit by considering them their own issues.

He said positive image of policemen should be ensured before them through unbiased approach towards anyone.