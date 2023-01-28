UrduPoint.com

Holding Peaceful, Transparent Elections Top Priority: Interim KP Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2023 | 06:36 PM

Holding peaceful, transparent elections top priority: Interim KP Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Saturday chaired a meeting with cabinet members and discussed holding peaceful and transparent general elections in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Saturday chaired a meeting with cabinet members and discussed holding peaceful and transparent general elections in the province.

Azam Khan on this occasion said that conducting peaceful and transparent general elections in the province was the top priority of his interim government.

He said special attention would be given to improving the law and order situation in the province.

The interim CM said that the caretaker provincial government was fully aware of its responsibilities regarding the fair and transparent conduct of the general elections and would provide full support to the election commission in this regard.

Wise utilization of available financial resources will be ensured and unnecessary expenditure will be avoided, said Azam Khan He said that all possible efforts would be made to resolve the financial difficulties faced by the province, adding the financial affairs of the province would be taken up effectively before the Federal government.

The caretaker CM said that all possible efforts would be made to achieve the constitutional and legal rights of the province, including the merged districts.

He expressed hope that the federal government, especially Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, would cooperate in this regard.

He asked the caretaker ministers to try their best to perform their duties effectively.

