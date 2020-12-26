UrduPoint.com
Holding Public Meetings In COVID-19 Equal To Playing With Lives: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 10:29 PM

Holding public meetings in COVID-19 equal to playing with lives: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman has said during the recent coronavirus pandemic situation, holding of public meeting was equal to playing with the lives of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman has said during the recent coronavirus pandemic situation, holding of public meeting was equal to playing with the lives of the people.

He said that opposition's public gathering had resulted in increase of COVID-19 spread.

We should realize our responsibility as a nation as safeguarding the lives of people was priority of the government, Usman Buzdar added. He further directed to follow the coronavirus SOPs and directed the hundred percent implementation to protect people from the virus. Concerned department should take effective measures for coping with the violation of coronavirus SOPs.

He further directed Cabinet committee to monitor the pandemic situation and take every possible measure to safeguard the lives of the people.

He said that intensity of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic was going stronger then the first one, people were appealed to take preventive measures as it was the only way to deal with the virus.

Usman Buzdar said his health condition was improving day by day and he was in self-isolation on the directions of doctors however he was performing important administrative affairs from home.

He thanked the people for their prayers for his speedy recovery.

