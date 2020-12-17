UrduPoint.com
Holding Senate Elections Via Open Balloting To Ensure Transparency: Faisal Javed

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:16 PM

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that holding Senate elections through open balloting will ensure transparency in the process in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that holding Senate elections through open balloting will ensure transparency in the process in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here, he said that the spirit is to eliminate the traditional horse trading, corruption and use of money to buy votes.

"Imran Khan became the first one to introduce neutral umpires in international cricket," adding that he became the flag bearer of the change, which he called up for in 1986.

"Khan also ran a massive campaign against rigging in General Elections. To his credit is also firing his own MPs over corruption in Senate elections", he added.

