Holi Celebrated By Hindu Community In Bahawlapur, Cholistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Hindu community residing in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Holi here on Sunday.

The celebrations were started the previous evening and the members of the Hindu community sprayed colours on each other. However, coronavirus SOPs were observed during celebrations.

Holi is a spring festival, also known as the festival of colours or the festival of sharing love. It is an ancient Hindu religious festival that has become popular with non-Hindus in many parts of South Asia, as well as people of other communities outside Asia. The festival was celebrated by Balkimi Hindus in Bahawalpur and Bheel and Mangwal Hindu communities in different villages of Cholistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

