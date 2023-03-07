Holi celebrated in Bahawalpur, Cholistan

The Hindu community residing in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Holi with traditional zeal and fervour on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Hindu community residing in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Holi with traditional zeal and fervour on Tuesday.

The celebrations in the area started on Monday evening. The members of the Hindu community sprayed colours on each other.

Holi is a spring festival, also known as the festival of colours or the festival of love. It is an ancient Hindu religious festival that Hindus in many parts of South Asia have been celebrating.

The festival was celebrated by Balkimi Hindus in Bahawalpur and Bheel and Mangwal Hindu communities in different villages of Cholistan.