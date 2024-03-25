Open Menu

Holi Celebrated With Restraint In Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Holi Celebrated with Restraint in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Hindu community in Mirpurkhas division observed the festival of Holi with simplicity, out of respect for the ongoing month of Ramadan.

According to APP, the main event was held at Lal Mandir in Mirpurkhas where Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Captain (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry and minority leader Seth Karan Hari Ram Kishori Lal were among the attendees.

SSP Chaudhry presented Karan Hari Ram with sweets and extended his well wishes for the festival.

He emphasized the importance of promoting mutual love and peace, pledging his support for the betterment of the city and its residents.

DSP City Mirpurkhas Sikander Ali Samejo, DIB Incharge Danish Bhatti, and SHO Town Police Station Amin Mari were also present at the event.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Police Minority Police Station Asad Ali Dubai Islamic Bank Event Ramadan Love

Recent Stories

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

9 minutes ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

15 minutes ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 days ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 days ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 days ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 days ago
 Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan