Holi Celebrated With Restraint In Mirpurkhas
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 11:50 AM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Hindu community in Mirpurkhas division observed the festival of Holi with simplicity, out of respect for the ongoing month of Ramadan.
According to APP, the main event was held at Lal Mandir in Mirpurkhas where Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Captain (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry and minority leader Seth Karan Hari Ram Kishori Lal were among the attendees.
SSP Chaudhry presented Karan Hari Ram with sweets and extended his well wishes for the festival.
He emphasized the importance of promoting mutual love and peace, pledging his support for the betterment of the city and its residents.
DSP City Mirpurkhas Sikander Ali Samejo, DIB Incharge Danish Bhatti, and SHO Town Police Station Amin Mari were also present at the event.
