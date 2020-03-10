UrduPoint.com
Holi Celebrations Continues On Second Day In Shikarpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:47 PM

Women, young girls and children of Hindu community of Shikarpur celebrated their religious festival Holi on second day (Tuesday), the festival of colours, on their premises with enthusiasm and excitement

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Women, young girls and children of Hindu community of Shikarpur celebrated their religious festival Holi on second day (Tuesday), the festival of colours, on their premises with enthusiasm and excitement.

They believes that Holi celebrations contributed to the development of a healthy mind, physical fitness, emotional maturity and will teach children and girls the importance of cultural and traditional values.

The function included fun games, sharing of colours, dance and music.

