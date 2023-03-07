UrduPoint.com

'Holi' Celebrations In Women University Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

'Holi' celebrations in Women University Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Holi, a spring festival celebrated by Hindus around the country, including Sukkur, also known as the 'festival of colours' marks the arrival of spring season.

In Sukkur, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, celebrated Holi in a show of interfaith harmony on Tuesday. Students all dressed in white, celebrated Holi by colouring each others' faces and filling the air with colours. The entire university participated to celebrate peace and harmony among different faiths.

Students also danced to the tunes of various songs.

Joining Holi's festivities even the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Tahmina Mangan participated and danced with the students.

Speaking at the occasion, students said that they were enjoying the festival and it gives them joy to be part of this celebration, bringing the message of peace, harmony, and love among the communities. Students also said this sends a message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country where people of different religions can freely celebrate their religious festivals.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Nusrat Bhutto Sukkur Women All Love

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW ..

Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW qualified UAE National Charter ..

15 minutes ago
 Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terror ..

Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terrorism from country

19 minutes ago
 MBRGI expands international partnerships to achiev ..

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achieve sustainable food security

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-Ge ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanist ..

OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Meets with the Deputy Prime ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.