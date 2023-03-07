'Holi' celebrations in Women University Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Holi, a spring festival celebrated by Hindus around the country, including Sukkur, also known as the 'festival of colours' marks the arrival of spring season.

In Sukkur, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, celebrated Holi in a show of interfaith harmony on Tuesday. Students all dressed in white, celebrated Holi by colouring each others' faces and filling the air with colours. The entire university participated to celebrate peace and harmony among different faiths.

Students also danced to the tunes of various songs.

Joining Holi's festivities even the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Tahmina Mangan participated and danced with the students.

Speaking at the occasion, students said that they were enjoying the festival and it gives them joy to be part of this celebration, bringing the message of peace, harmony, and love among the communities. Students also said this sends a message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country where people of different religions can freely celebrate their religious festivals.