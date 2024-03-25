Holi colors has the status of Eid for us.Hindu community dua

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Larkana Mar 25,(APP) Holi celebrated with slogans of Pakistan ZindabLarkana: Holi started with slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Pakistan Army Payandabad by the Hindu community on Monday.

Like the rest of the world, the festival of Holi (Rangoli) is being celebrated with enthusiasm in Larkana. National security agencies were saluted while playing with colours.

The Hindu community said that the shower of Holi colors has the status of Eid for us.

The Hindu community said that in Pakistan we are not facing any problem in performing our religious rituals. We have never faced any problem in celebrating our festival in Pakistan. They said that we have complete religious freedom here. We are grateful to the Pakistani government. The Hindu community has shown its identity in other institutions including the Pakistan Army. This country is ours and the people of this country. Long live Pakistan and national security institutions always remain strong.