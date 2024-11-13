Open Menu

Holiday Announced For LG By-elections In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 11:05 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared November 14 as a holiday in selected areas of Hyderabad to facilitate Local Government Bye-Elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared November 14 as a holiday in selected areas of Hyderabad to facilitate Local Government Bye-Elections.

The holiday will be observed within the territorial jurisdiction of Union Councils UC No. 46 and UC No. 51 under TMC Paretabad, Taluka City Hyderabad, as well as UC No. 125 under TMC Hussainabad, and UC No. 140 under TMC Qasimabad, Taluka Qasimabad District Hyderabad.

According to the ECP's official letter issued on October 17, 2024, the closure is mandated to enable a smooth polling process across various designated polling stations within these jurisdictions.

The polling stations designated for the elections include Government Seth Hafiz High school near Phuleli Pull (Combined), Government Primary Masjid School Quaidabad, Liaquat Colony (Combined), Government Boys Primary School Ilyasabad, Liaquat Colony (Combined), Government Boys Primary School Liaquat Colony No.

2 (Combined), Cheepa Charitable Hospital Quaidabad, Liaquat Colony (Male) Part-I, Cheepa Charitable Hospital Quaidabad, Liaquat Colony (Female) Part-II, Preston School College, Qasimabad (Private) (Combined), Government Dispensary Hilal Ahmer Qasimabad (Combined), Agha Taj Muhammad Public School, Muslim Society (Private) (Combined), HDA Office (Combined), Iqra Jarbatal Atfal School, Industries Colony (Private) (Combined), Government Boys Primary School, Pathan Goth (Combined), Rehman School of Excellence, Hussainabad (Private) (Combined), Government Boys Primary School, Wapda Colony (Combined), Government Animal Hospital, Hussainabad Hyderabad,

