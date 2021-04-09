UrduPoint.com
Holiday Declared In NA-75 Sialkot For By-poll On Saturday

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 02:58 PM

On the direction of Election Commission of Pakistan, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has declared holiday for Saturday, April 10, 2021 in NA-75 Sialkot-IV on account of by-election

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :-:On the direction of Election Commission of Pakistan, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has declared holiday for Saturday, April 10, 2021 in NA-75 Sialkot-IV on account of by-election.

All government offices including schools and colleges will remain closed in NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska constituency.

In this regard, the DC office has issued a notification here on Friday.

