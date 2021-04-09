Holiday declared in NA-75 Sialkot for by-poll on Saturday

On the direction of Election Commission of Pakistan, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has declared holiday for Saturday, April 10, 2021 in NA-75 Sialkot-IV on account of by-election

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :-:On the direction of Election Commission of Pakistan, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has declared holiday for Saturday, April 10, 2021 in NA-75 Sialkot-IV on account of by-election.

All government offices including schools and colleges will remain closed in NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska constituency.

In this regard, the DC office has issued a notification here on Friday.