Holiday declared in PP-38 Sialkot for by-polls on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has declared July 28, (Wednesday) as "Closed Holiday"at the areas of PP-38 Sialkot-IV in connection with by-election.

In this regard, a notification has been issued by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq.