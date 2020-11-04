UrduPoint.com
Holiday Declared On Sakhi Sultan's Urs

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:03 PM

The deputy commissioner of Attock on Wednesday has announced a local holiday in the district on Thursday (Nov 5) on account of annual Urs of renowned Sufi saint Hazrat Sakhi Sultan at Attock Khurd

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The deputy commissioner of Attock on Wednesday has announced a local holiday in the district on Thursday (Nov 5) on account of annual Urs of renowned Sufi saint Hazrat Sakhi Sultan at Attock Khurd.

All government offices, educational institutions under the administrative control of district government, except essential services will remain close on Thursday. Ali Annan Qammar, Deputy Commissioner Attock issued notification on Wednesday in connection with local holiday on Thursday eve of Urs at the shrine of Syed Sakhi Sultan-ul-Arifeen Saddar-ud-Din Hashim Attock Khurd.

