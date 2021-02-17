UrduPoint.com
Holiday On By-election In NA-75

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 04:38 PM

Holiday on by-election in NA-75

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari announced a holiday in connection with the bye-election of NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska to be held on February 19 (Friday)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari announced a holiday in connection with the bye-election of NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska to be held on February 19 (Friday).

All government offices ,including schools and colleges, would remain closed, said a notification issued by the DC here on Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

