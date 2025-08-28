Open Menu

Holidays Announced In 16 Lahore Division Colleges

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 08:51 PM

Holidays announced in 16 Lahore Division colleges

Holidays have been declared in colleges in flood-affected areas of Lahore division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Holidays have been declared in colleges in flood-affected areas of Lahore division.

Director of Colleges Ahsan Mukhtar on Thursday announced the closure of 16 colleges. According to a letter issued in this regard, it has been announced that 16 colleges in the affected areas will remain closed on August 29 and 30.

Colleges in Shahdara, Chuhng, Bund Road, Sharqpur Sharif, Ferozwala, Khanqa Dogran and Narang Mandi will remain closed.

In addition, two-day holidays have been declared in colleges in Mandi Faizabad and Syed Wala areas of Nankana Sahib. Colleges in Kanganpur area of Kasur will also remain closed. Electricity in all colleges should also be turned off immediately.

