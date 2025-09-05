Holidays of all Housing Department officials cancelled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) In view of the current situation of heavy rains and floods, the leaves of all the officers and officials of the Housing Department have been canceled.

A notification was issued on the instructions of Secretary Housing Noorul Amin Mengal that all development authorities, horticulture and WASA agencies will provide resources for the affected districts, development authorities and horticulture agencies will provide support to the concerned districts.

The notification said that uninterrupted supply of drinking water will be ensured in the flood relief camps, while the officers were directed to be present in the relief camps of the concerned districts for 24 hours.