LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has abolished public holidays of employees of the local government department and community development (LG&CD) during Eidul Adha and directed that 100 per cent staff to remain in the field.

According to a LG&CD spokesperson here on Thursday, Local Government Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch issued a notification in this regard.

He directed the staff to collect the remains of sacrificial animals in a prescribed manner and dispose of them at designated places so that people could not face any difficulty.

He ordered officers to ensure cleanliness of Eid venues and mosques in their respectiveareas.