Holidays of tourism police, staff canceled to facilitate tourists during Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tourism, Culture, Archeology & Museums, Zahid Chanzeb has canceled the holidays of the tourism police officers and tourism staff posted in tourist areas in view of Eid-ul-Fitr and directed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Tourism Facilitation Centers (TFCs) and Tourism Police will ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr.

He issued these instructions while presiding over the meeting held regarding tourism arrangements during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays here on Monday.

Secretary Tourism and Culture Department Mohammad Bakhtiar Khan, DG KPCTA Barkatullah Marwat and other senior officers were present on this occasion.

Zahid Chanzeb clarified that under the instructions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the provincial government will provide all possible facilities to the tourists on Eid-ul-Fitr. He said that tourists should visit the serene places of the province without any fear.

He said that all the regional tourism authorities have also been instructed to ensure the provision of facilities for the tourists while the Tourism Police and Rescue 1122 officials will be on duty all the time to keep the traffic flowing smoothly at the tourist spots.

Hence, he said the tourists can plan their tours and get route information by contacting Tourism Helpline 1422 before their trip which remains active 24 hours. He said that tourists can seek help even in case of their vehicles faults anywhere.

He further said that all the TFCs of KPCTA including Chitral, Kaghan, Nathiagali, Abbottabad and Dir, will remain open for tourists, while the Inspectors of Tourist Services Wing (TSW) will keep a check on the fares and quality of hotels. There will be washrooms, potable water and rest areas even in route of tourism sites at proper intervals.

It has also been decided to run a train safari from Peshawar to Takhtbhai on Saturday April 13 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr for tourists, Zahid Chanzeb recalled.

The advisor said that helpline and guidance sign boards will be displayed at tourist spots before Eid-ul-Fitr, while all tourism authorities will set up control rooms in their offices so that tourists traveling during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays can contact them if they face any difficulties.