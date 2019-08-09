Holidays Of Wasa Multan Maintenance Staff Canceled
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:04 PM
Managing Director Wasa Rao Muhammad Qasim canceled Eid Holidays of operational and maintenance staff
A duty roaster has been issued while there would be a ban on all officials for leaving station without permission.
The staff was directed to remain alert due to expected rains.
The online complaint cell at Wasa head office Shamasabad would remain open round-the-clock. The teams along with machinery would remain present atsub-offices for quick response.
Staff Officer Technical Anjum Zaman was deputed as focal person regarding Eid-holidays.