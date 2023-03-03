Holistic approach imperative to resolve civic, development related problems: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Holistic approach is imperative to resolve the civic and development related socio-economic problems faced by Faisalabad Division, while crackdown will be launched to purge educational institutions from the menace of narcotics, says Madam Silwat Saeed Divisional Commissioner.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), she acknowledged the services of industrialists and traders in diverse sectors of social welfare and economy, adding that sovereignty could not be preserved without economic independence and hence the role of business community was of prime importance and everyone must appreciate it.

She said that some issues pointed out by the FCCI President were relate to provincial and Federal governments while some matters were of local nature. She assured to contribute her role in resolving local issues in addition to recommending to the provincial and central government for the problems falling within their domains. She stressed the need for diversification in the field of textile, and said that it was very appreciable that now we were talking of IT at this platform which was earlier restricted to only textile.

She said that we must change our century-old businesses so that we could stand respectfully in the comity of nations. She thanked Dr. Khurram Tariq for the renovation of the library of Divisional Public school, and said that it should be linked with the libraries of the developed countries in order to facilitate the young researchers. Appreciating the proposal to develop Faisalabad as the logistic hub of Pakistan, she said that the logistic and connectivity was prerequisite for economic uplift and these ingredients were naturally embedded in Faisalabad. She praised the philanthropic spirit of the local business community and said that they had always played a key role in helping their brethren during floods and other national calamities. She proposed that FCCI should evolve a comprehensive system of social protection so that people with limited resources could start their own businesses. She also underlined the need of imparting skills to the youth and said that an institution could be established in the private sector to equip students with the need-based skills. "The skilled manpower can also be exported so that they can send back precious foreign exchange in the form of remittances", she said, and added that globally there was an acute shortage of nurses and health professionals. She said that it was our national duty to set up an institution of world level to inject fully trained nurses and allied health professionals in the global markets. Madam Silwat Saeed was appreciative of the Pakistani designers of global stature and said that the textile sector should exploit their professional skills to provide high end fashion garments to the different countries according to prevailing trends and demand. "Pakistan is also a big market of furniture", she said and added we must exploit this edge and export innovative furniture products to the potential markets. She said that a few decades ago, we were net exporters of agricultural products but this process has now been reversed and we were importing almost all edible items. "It is a matter of concern and we must focus on enhancing our agriculture yield in addition to adding value in it", she added.

About the civic problems Madam Silwat said that public sector organisations have been motivated to improve their service delivery system. She said that a visible improvement in their operation had been witnessed and she would further push them to improve their services. She was optimistic that funds for ongoing projects would be released very soon and work on stuck up schemes could be started. She underlined the need for extensive tree plantation to overcome the environment pollution and said that every industrialist must adopt one road to make it lush green. She assured to provide full support from PHA, Highways, Metropolitan Corporation and Irrigation Department in transforming Faisalabad into a pollution free city. She was critical of the hoarding and black marketing of urea and said that the administration is fully committed to deal with such elements with an iron hand. Earlier Dr. Khurram Tariq President FCCI welcomed the Divisional Commissioner and assured to fully cooperate with the administration in transforming Faisalabad into a developed and neat and clean city. He said that the City Development Committee of FCCI has been tasked to undertake a project to make Faisalabad greener. He said that we have plans to develop a dense forest on 17.5 acres of land in FIEDMC while linear plantation along 60-70 Kilometres long roads was also on the cards. About Faisalabad, he said that it is the third largest city of Pakistan while it is the second industrial hub of Pakistan after Karachi. "It has 8,000 members within its fold", he said and added that we are trying our optimum best to resolve their problems in addition to advocating their issues at the different forums. He said that this year we have decided to focus on the city's problems so that Faisalabad could be made a liveable place for the coming generations. He said that strategically Faisalabad is located in the heart of Pakistan and it is very easy to develop it as a central distribution hub. "Its outreach is up to Sukkhar and we must exploit its geostrategic location", he said and added that in this connection, we could establish warehouses in this city. Dr. Khurram Tariq suggested that a direct link from Faisalabad-Gojra motorway could be developed so that people could easily have access to the airport without entering into the already overcrowded city. He also pointed out the need for a new civilian airport and said that Faisalabad is the most suitable city for a flying club. Dr. Khurram Tariq said that the government must link both motorways passing from its east and west to facilitate the transportation of import and export consignments from the industrial estates. Former Presidents, Mian Latif, Muzammil Sultan, Executive Members Muhammad Asghar Qadri, Mian Abdul Waheed, Shafique Hussain Shah, Sohail Butt, Haji Muhammad Abid, Tayyab Gillani and former Presidents FWCCI Ms. Nighat Shahid and Mrs. Tehmina Pasha took part in the question answer session. Later Dr. Khurram Tariq presented FCCI shield to Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed. She also recorded her impressions in the FCCI visitor's book. Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli were also present during this meeting.