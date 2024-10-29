Holistic regional dialogue critical for effective int’l law regime: Barrister Aqeel

Spokesperson of the federal government on legal affairs, Member National Assembly (MNA), Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday emphasized upon the urgent need of a holistic regional dialogue for ensuring effective international law regime amid rapidly evolving global world order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Spokesperson of the Federal government on legal affairs, Member National Assembly (MNA), Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday emphasized upon the urgent need of a holistic regional dialogue for ensuring effective international law regime amid rapidly evolving global world order.

In his keynote address at the 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) hosted by Pakistan, the government’s legal advisor highlighted the need to bring moderation to the existing legal and judicial systems across the globe for ensuring impartial justice.

Barrister Aqeel Malik in his special remarks during the session title Future Opportunities for International Criminal Justice said that amid a multi-polar world the alleged accusation pertaining of biases and dual standards in the international legal systems were a matter of serious concern that developed a perception of selective enforcement of laws and prejudices among the developing nations facing conflicts, climate and humanitarian crises.

He added that the member countries to the Rome Statute and the International Criminal Court (ICC) should have to align their domestic laws as per the global legal framework, and mull over instruments to adapt the Rome Statute.

Barrister Malik recommended the PGA forum to initiate a confidence building measure by amending the Rome Statute and convince the countries abstaining to ratify it to accede to the jurisdiction of the ICC.

“Pakistan has always supported independent, powerful, fair and inclusive international forums that are free from double standards that proved to be meaningful in functioning global justice,” he said.

Chair of PGA Cameroon National Group, Oliver Bamenju Agho said there was need of a robust mechanism to counter serious international crimes like human trafficking and violence.

He added that accountability, strengthening of legal frameworks and institutions was crucial to control impunity alongwith improved investigation mechanisms to cope with international crimes.

Chair, PGA National Group, Canada, Ali Ehsassi said the international criminal justice reminds of ensuring accountability and upholding human rights.

He said in the shifting global dynamics the international criminal justice framework was significant in guiding the nations for a peaceful world.

Associate Legal Officer, Trust Fund for Victims at the ICC, Cheihk Fall said the conflict victims across the globe are the same as the share the same pains, tragedies and crises.

PGA member from Zimbabwe, Consilia Chinanzvavana said the international criminal justice was dependent on the willingness of the independent governments to ensure accountability against war crimes, forced disappearances and violence.

The international criminal justice was a critical pillar ensuring accountability, upholding rule of law and human rights, she said, adding, “Ecocide should also be made part of the Rome Statute as fight crime against humanity to contain destruction of environment and strengthen international environmental conventions.”