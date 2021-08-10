UrduPoint.com

Holistic Strategy To Be Evolved To Enhance Pak-SL Mutual Trade

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:42 PM

Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to devise a comprehensive roadmap to boost up bilateral trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to devise a comprehensive roadmap to boost up bilateral trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka in Pakistan Naseem Javed and Pak-Sri Lankan Business Council KP Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Khan here on Tuesday.

Members of the council were also present during the meeting.

The meeting discussed a number of proposals regarding promotion of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and took the decision to formulate a holistic strategy to build up business to business contacts, holding of joint trade expo and removal of hurdles in the way of mutual trade.

The participants of meeting informed that the Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan will soon visit the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and meet with the business community and the council members.

Naseem Javed and Zulfiqar Ali Khan while addressing on the occasion highlighted the role of Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council, which has been set up to promote mutual trade relations between the two countries.

KP is a lucrative destination of foreign investors, wherein a lot of opportunities were available for investment in vast potential sectors, they said.

He said the Pak-SL relations can be boosted up if the natural resources of the province would be exploited in an efficient manner.

They said the initiatives would be taken up to bring the business community of the two countries near to each other, besides joint trade exhibitions and exchange of trade delegations would take place in order to enhance mutual economic and trade relations.

The participants of the meeting agreed with proposals and recommendations and assured the full cooperation for their implementation with true letter and spirit.

