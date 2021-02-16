UrduPoint.com
Holistic Transport Reforms Will Ensure Best Commuting Facilities: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Holistic transport reforms will ensure best commuting facilities: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi has said that holistic reforms, being introduced by the department, would ensure the best commuting facilities to the people.

While talking to a five-member delegation of traffic engineering experts at his office, he said the provincial transport department would recruit transport inspectors, sub-inspectors and sergeants to improve the performance of the transport department police.

The transport police will be imparted the latest training for the best results, he said adding that Rs 700 million were being spent on the security of metro buses and orange line metro train.

This budget would be reduced to around Rs 400 million under departmental reforms.

He said that a new bus terminal was being constructed at a cost of Rs 3 billion over an area of 100-kanal land near Thokar Niaz Beg to provide the best facilities for to passengers.

Meanwhile, the transport stands were also being upgraded in various districts of the province to arrange for good facilities for passengers, especially for women and children, he added. New bus terminals will also be constructed in Faisalabad and Multan in the next phase as the government was following the agenda of providing the best transport facilities to people, added the minister.

