Holland Ambassador Meets Punjab CM

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 11:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Ambassador of the Netherlands in Pakistan Mrs. Henny de Vries, here on Friday.

During the meeting, discussions centred on mutual interests, enhancing bilateral relations, and fostering trade ties between Holland and Punjab.

Mrs. Henny de Vries extended congratulations to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her historic election as the first woman chief minister.

In her remarks, the chief minister urged Dutch companies and investors to seize the abundant business opportunities available in the province.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the potential benefits of adopting the Netherlands’ advanced agricultural methods and technologies, highlighting areas such as crop cultivation, irrigation techniques, and agricultural machinery sectors.

She expressed the desire to leverage Dutch expertise to enhance Punjab’s agricultural productivity and performance, streamline water management systems, and promote renewable energy sectors.

Additionally, she proposed initiatives such as student delegation exchanges and joint research programs to further strengthen cooperation between the two regions.

