Holland Ambassador Meets Punjab CM
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Ambassador of the Netherlands in Pakistan Mrs. Henny de Vries, here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Ambassador of the Netherlands in Pakistan Mrs. Henny de Vries, here on Friday.
During the meeting, discussions centred on mutual interests, enhancing bilateral relations, and fostering trade ties between Holland and Punjab.
Mrs. Henny de Vries extended congratulations to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her historic election as the first woman chief minister.
In her remarks, the chief minister urged Dutch companies and investors to seize the abundant business opportunities available in the province.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the potential benefits of adopting the Netherlands’ advanced agricultural methods and technologies, highlighting areas such as crop cultivation, irrigation techniques, and agricultural machinery sectors.
She expressed the desire to leverage Dutch expertise to enhance Punjab’s agricultural productivity and performance, streamline water management systems, and promote renewable energy sectors.
Additionally, she proposed initiatives such as student delegation exchanges and joint research programs to further strengthen cooperation between the two regions.
Recent Stories
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track
Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme15 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track21 minutes ago
-
Documentary on life of Jamiluddin Aali screened at embassy15 minutes ago
-
"Sindh Theater Festival 2024" commences in Larkana15 minutes ago
-
Blackmailer arrested after secret camera scandal in Mirpurkhas16 minutes ago
-
BMC a reputed medical institution for students in Pakistan: Secretary15 minutes ago
-
NDMA advisory alerts authorities, public amid Nowshera, Charsadda flood forecast15 minutes ago
-
DC orders ACs to visit any 5 villages in each tehsil15 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to establish state-of-the-art cancer hospital: minister15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army to continue providing all possible support for economic development: COAS15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister stresses importance of PDMA15 minutes ago
-
Marriyum Aurangzeb meets WFP country director15 minutes ago