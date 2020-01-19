Holly Holm beats Raquel Pennington in Las Vegas

(@FahadShabbir)

Las Vegas (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm bounced back into the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Raquel Pennington at UFC 246.Holm, who famously knocked out Ronda Rousey with a head kick to win the title back at UFC 193 in 2015, used her slick footwork and kickboxing skills to outmanoeuvre Pennington during their three-round co-main event bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.The 38-year-old American, who captured multiple world titles as a boxer before transitioning to mixed martial arts, was determined to get back to winning ways and re-establish her championship credentials after being knocked out by current champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 239 last July.

And "The Preacher's Daughter" did just that with a controlled performance that saw her win a unanimous decision, with scores of 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 from the three octagonside judges."I feel like I dominated, but I just didn't do enough damage, that's what I want to do - damage, I never want to make any excuses, a lot happened this camp, but my coaches are so amazing and always worked with me when I was available and we made it happen," said Holm.