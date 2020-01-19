UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Holly Holm Beats Raquel Pennington In Las Vegas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 03:12 PM

Holly Holm beats Raquel Pennington in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm bounced back into the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Raquel Pennington at UFC 246.Holm, who famously knocked out Ronda Rousey with a head kick to win the title back at UFC 193 in 2015, used her slick footwork and kickboxing skills to outmanoeuvre Pennington during their three-round co-main event bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.The 38-year-old American, who captured multiple world titles as a boxer before transitioning to mixed martial arts, was determined to get back to winning ways and re-establish her championship credentials after being knocked out by current champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 239 last July.

And "The Preacher's Daughter" did just that with a controlled performance that saw her win a unanimous decision, with scores of 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 from the three octagonside judges."I feel like I dominated, but I just didn't do enough damage, that's what I want to do - damage, I never want to make any excuses, a lot happened this camp, but my coaches are so amazing and always worked with me when I was available and we made it happen," said Holm.

Related Topics

World Las Vegas Ronda Rousey July Women 2015 Event From Boxer

Recent Stories

We must collaborate, commit to take action to reso ..

42 minutes ago

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

1 hour ago

Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Prof ..

2 hours ago

Growth of regional logistics to intensify in 2020, ..

2 hours ago

Japan&#039;s Tourism Organisation, Etihad Airways ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.