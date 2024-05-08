Open Menu

Hollywood Film On Pakistan's Culture To Highlight Country's Soft Image: Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Hollywood film on Pakistan's culture to highlight country's soft image: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that the production of Hollywood film on Pakistan's culture will give people around the world an opportunity to know more about the country and highlight its soft and positive image.

This he said during a meeting with the members of the Hollywood production team visiting Pakistan to shoot an international film on Pakistani culture.

He said the film produced by the Hollywood production team will be an important milestone for the Pakistani film industry.

In the meeting, discussions were held regarding the great cultural heritage and history of the country, including the preparation of a film based on Pakistani culture.

The minister also apprised the Hollywood production team about the progress in the film industry in the country.

He thanked the Hollywood production team for deciding to produce a film on Pakistani culture.

"It is a great honour for our culture and people," he said adding Pakistan was a country with a great cultural heritage.

"Our history, literature, music, and art are unique and appreciated worldwide," Attaullah Tarar maintained.

The minister said he believed that this film would give the world a new opportunity to see the beauty and diversity of Pakistan.

While throwing light on the measures taken by the government for cinema revival, he said it was the only industry in Pakistan that enjoyed tax amnesty.

"The government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif restored the film policy in its previous term," he said and added that the film sector had been given the status of an industry so that the youth could get an opportunity to enter this sector.

He said a film finance fund had been established at Rs 1 billion in the budget of 2022-23.

Moreover, he said medical insurance for artists and tax incentives for the film industry had boosted the film industry and its related sectors.

He said in the budget 2022-23, five years of tax exemption was given to filmmakers.

Similarly, income tax exemption of five years has been given on the establishment of new cinemas, production houses, and film museums whereas a tax exemption has been given for ten years on the export of film and drama.

He said that foreign filmmakers were also given concessions on joint film and drama projects with local producers.

For this, the condition of shooting 70 percent of the film in Pakistan was applicable to promote business activities including tourism and culture.

He said through screen tourism, Pakistan has conveyed its narrative to the world.

The minister assured to provide full support and cooperation to the Hollywood production team from the government and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Hollywood production team thanked the minister for the cooperation and hospitality they received in Pakistan.

They said they were inspired by the great cultural heritage and people of Pakistan.

"Pakistan has huge filmmaking potential, we are committed to helping the local industry to grow", they remarked.

They thanked the government, the people of Pakistan, and the local film industry for the cooperation provided to them during their stay in Pakistan.

They said they were fully enjoying their visit and they were highly impressed by the beautiful locations and heritage of Pakistan.

The delegation comprised James MC Milan, Andrew James Fiero, Luisa Iskin, Sadia Ashraf, Badr Ikram, and Mashal Saqib.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif World Film And Movies Music Business Budget Visit Milan Progress From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

16 minutes ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

28 minutes ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

38 minutes ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

46 minutes ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

13 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

14 hours ago
 ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement target ..

ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement targets

13 hours ago
 UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks ente ..

UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan