UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Holy Family Hospital Holds Seminar On Breast Cancer Awareness

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Holy Family hospital holds seminar on breast cancer awareness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) North Punjab Women wing chapter here on Monday arranged a seminar on breast cancer awareness at Holy Family Hospital.

Speakers at a seminar stressed the need for educating women about self-examination in order to avoid them from breast cancer.

A large number of faculty members of Medical research, students, nursing and paramedics attended the seminar .

Speaking on the occasion ,Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Regulation Dr Nosheen Hamid was chief guest. She underlined the need to educate women about self-examination because breast cancer does not affect only a women but whole of the family bears the consequences in terms of social and financial impacts.

Speaking on the occasion,Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammd Umer said that according to the WHO, if the breast cancer continues to grow at the present rate, the number of deaths from cancer will increase to more than 13.1 million by 2030 worldwide.

The VC said that cancer is a killing disease, but is curable if diagnosed at earlier stage.

Deputy Director Medical Research center Dr Shazia Zeb and Dr Uzma Hayat also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of holding such seminars that creates awareness among women about this sensitive disease.

At the end, President PTI North Punjab Shabana Fiaz thanked the participants for attending the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Rawalpindi Women Breast Cancer Cancer Family From Million

Recent Stories

Two killed, 9 injured in Mithri road accident

6 minutes ago

PDM following BJP agenda, says Dr Akhtar Malik

6 minutes ago

Ambassador of Netherlands calls on Ali Haider Zaid ..

6 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Marching Along Minsk's Centr ..

3 minutes ago

ICCI hopes R3 project to start new era of developm ..

7 minutes ago

PIA signs cargo charter with Ryanair

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.