Holy Family hospital holds seminar on breast cancer awareness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) North Punjab Women wing chapter here on Monday arranged a seminar on breast cancer awareness at Holy Family Hospital.

Speakers at a seminar stressed the need for educating women about self-examination in order to avoid them from breast cancer.

A large number of faculty members of Medical research, students, nursing and paramedics attended the seminar .

Speaking on the occasion ,Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Regulation Dr Nosheen Hamid was chief guest. She underlined the need to educate women about self-examination because breast cancer does not affect only a women but whole of the family bears the consequences in terms of social and financial impacts.

Speaking on the occasion,Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammd Umer said that according to the WHO, if the breast cancer continues to grow at the present rate, the number of deaths from cancer will increase to more than 13.1 million by 2030 worldwide.

The VC said that cancer is a killing disease, but is curable if diagnosed at earlier stage.

Deputy Director Medical Research center Dr Shazia Zeb and Dr Uzma Hayat also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of holding such seminars that creates awareness among women about this sensitive disease.

At the end, President PTI North Punjab Shabana Fiaz thanked the participants for attending the seminar.