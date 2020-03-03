Holy Kaaba keys holder leaves for Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The keys holder of Holy Kaaba, Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi, Tuesday left for Saudi Arabia after completing his five-day visit of Sialkot.

Chairman Air Sial Fazal Jillani, Senior officials of the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) and a large number of the exporters saw off the dignitary at the airport.

Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi thanked the people and exporters of Sialkot over the hospitality shown to him in Sialkot.