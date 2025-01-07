Holy month of Ramadan expected on THIS DATE

Open Menu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 07, 2025 | 04:55 PM

Astronomical experts also predict expected date of Eid-ul-Fitre

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2025) Holy month of Ramadan is only few months away while astronomical experts often predict dates of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitre months in advance.

Every year, Muslims around the world eagerly await the blessing month of Ramadan and for celebrations of Eids.

Expected Dates of Holy Month of Ramadan

According to astronomical experts, the crescent for Ramadan this year is likely to be sighted in Pakistan on February 28 (Friday) or March 1 (Saturday).

Thus, Ramadan is expected to begin on March 1 (Saturday) or March 2 (Sunday).

Expected Dates of Eid-ul-Fitre

On the other hand, the experts predicted that the crescent for Eid-ul-Fitr may be sighted on March 29 (Saturday) or March 30 (Sunday).

Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is likely to be celebrated on March 30 (Sunday) or March 31 (Monday).

It may be mentioned here that the final announcement regarding the sighting of the crescent for Ramadan and Eid is made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

