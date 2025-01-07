Holy Month Of Ramadan Expected On THIS DATE
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 07, 2025 | 04:55 PM
Astronomical experts also predict expected date of Eid-ul-Fitre
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2025) Holy month of Ramadan is only few months away while astronomical experts often predict dates of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitre months in advance.
Every year, Muslims around the world eagerly await the blessing month of Ramadan and for celebrations of Eids.
Expected Dates of Holy Month of Ramadan
According to astronomical experts, the crescent for Ramadan this year is likely to be sighted in Pakistan on February 28 (Friday) or March 1 (Saturday).
Thus, Ramadan is expected to begin on March 1 (Saturday) or March 2 (Sunday).
Expected Dates of Eid-ul-Fitre
On the other hand, the experts predicted that the crescent for Eid-ul-Fitr may be sighted on March 29 (Saturday) or March 30 (Sunday).
Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is likely to be celebrated on March 30 (Sunday) or March 31 (Monday).
It may be mentioned here that the final announcement regarding the sighting of the crescent for Ramadan and Eid is made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
Recent Stories
Holy month of Ramadan expected on THIS DATE
AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 dates, venues announced
Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip
China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 mln in 2024
Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees
Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz
Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Holy month of Ramadan expected on THIS DATE5 minutes ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar reviews preparations for International Conference on Girls Education10 minutes ago
-
Mother of APP staffer dies10 minutes ago
-
Youth Directorate engages 2,500 youth in various training programs in six months10 minutes ago
-
Tank police launch awareness campaign to combat cyber crime10 minutes ago
-
DC visits hospital, reviews facilities10 minutes ago
-
2.4 million cases pending in national judicial system; 57347 in SCP20 minutes ago
-
VC urges for collaboration to secure institution's bright future20 minutes ago
-
Students urged to learn from Quaid-e-Azam's life20 minutes ago
-
SCBAP stands with parliament, independence of judiciary, says President Mian Atta20 minutes ago
-
Health Department Gilgit-Baltistan announces major transfers of officers29 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 19 criminals29 minutes ago