Holy month of Ramzan commences in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) announcements were made from mosques throughout the territory on Wednesday that Ramzan, the holy month of fasting, would commence from Thursday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the announcements came soon after the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan announced that the Ramzan moon was sighted and the first of the holy month will fall on Thursday.

Various religious bodies including Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar and Kishtwar and Anjuman-e-Shari Shiaan also announced the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan from Thursday.

As per reports, the Ramzan moon was not sighted in India and Bangladesh.

It is worth mentioning here that the people of IIOJK observe Ramzan and Eid with Pakistan as they consider Jammu and Kashmir a part of the country.